David Mamet Compares Democratic Party to Families Who Deny They Have Pedophile Fathers | Video

Iconic playwright David Mamet compared Democrats to family members who are in denial their father is a pedophile during an appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Fox News on Monday night.

Mamet said “everything in the Democrats’ playbook” is about denying reality, “which takes all of a person’s mental energy.” He said it’s “no different” than a dysfunctional family that cannot acknowledge reality.

“If you have a family and dad is a pedophile, the problem is not that dad is a pedophile, but the problem for everyone in the family is they have to deny that dad is a pedophile,” Mamet said. “Because if they face it, the family as they know it is going to fall apart, and they don’t know what comes next.”

He added: “That’s horrific. It’s legitimate, but it’s horrific. That’s where Democrats are now.”

David Mamet just compared Democrats to PEDOPHILES 😬



“Liberals have poor mental health because they spend all their time denying reality… it’s no different than a dysfunctional family.” pic.twitter.com/UiYsYa7PVH — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) June 3, 2025

One example of Democrats denying reality, Mamet said, is the party’s embrace of trans men playing in women’s sports. He also said Democrats have alienated young men by demonizing traditional gender roles.

“One of the things men are raised to do is protect women,” Mamet said. “It’s one of the great joys of being a man.”

He added that another issue he has with Democrats was seeing the Biden Administration “turn its back” on American Jews and Israel.

The veteran writer won the Pulitzer Prize for creating “Glengarry Glen Ross” in the early ’80s; he later adapted the play into a 1992 film and wrote several other notable screenplays, including “The Untouchables.” His other well-known plays include “Oleanna,” “American Buffalo” and “Race.”

Mamet was on Fox News to promote his new book, “The Disenlightenment.” A day earlier, he was on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, where he also voiced his displeasure with the Democratic party.