FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez Wages a Lonely Fight for Press Freedom in Trumpland

Like any liberal on Fox News, Anna M. Gomez finds herself outnumbered. But that hasn’t stopped the Democratic appointee to the Federal Communications Commission from publicly speaking out about “sham investigations” and what she calls the weaponizing of the commission to serve the interests of President Trump.

Appointed by President Biden in 2023, Gomez — who spent a dozen years as an FCC staffer in various capacities in addition to working as a private-practice telecommunications attorney — recently took her efforts to combat the FCC’s actions and support press freedom to Los Angeles. A May 28 event sponsored by the advocacy group Free Press marked the first stop outside of Washington in a “First Amendment Listening Tour” Gomez is conducting to call attention to the Trump administration’s hostility toward mainstream media.

That includes attempts to punish news outlets for unfavorable reporting about the president, investigations related to DEI policies and dangling the threat of stripping broadcast licenses from owned-and-operated TV stations, or at the least holding up of mergers that would involve transferring them.

If that sounds extreme, remember that Trump has stated — including during a speech at the Department of Justice in March — that negative coverage of him was “corrupt and illegal,” based on his unfounded assertion that media outlets like MSNBC and CNN were functioning as extensions of his political opponents.

After the panel, Gomez struck a realistic note about what she can hope to accomplish as the soon-to-be lone Democrat on the five-member body, with Geoffrey Starks having announced that he’ll formally depart later this month.

“I do work with my fellow commissioners and try to add value, and where I can agree, I will,” Gomez told TheWrap. “But if not, I’m going to speak out. So this is my role.”

Based on the record thus far, Gomez will find little common ground with FCC chairman Brendan Carr, who has exhibited an apparent willingness to act as Trump’s personal advocate on issues such as the approval process regarding Paramount Global’s merger with Skydance Media. FCC scrutiny comes at a delicate time for the $8 billion deal, with Trump pursuing a lawsuit against Paramount’s CBS News and “60 Minutes” over a Kamala Harris interview during the 2024 election.

“It is clear this administration is weaponizing the FCC, and the FCC’s licensing authority, and that’s what’s happening,” Gomez said.

Practically speaking, that doesn’t leave Gomez with many options, in part because some of the initiatives Carr has pursued haven’t played out at the commission level, meaning there are no formal votes. Instead, she said, “It’s threats, letters and investigations at the staff level, and those aren’t appealable.”

Media companies are uncertain about how far the GOP-controlled FCC may take its rhetoric, with Carr referring to diversity efforts as “invidious” discrimination, and threatening to block merger activity by any company continuing to adhere to such policies. The FCC chairman has also spoken about whether those companies are operating in the public interest — a vague standard that could be used, in theory, to try and take away or block the right to own TV or radio stations.

However murky those statements might be in practice, media companies that have already bowed to pressure — such as announcing that they were eliminating formal DEI efforts, or that have settled lawsuits brought by Trump — don’t appear eager to test the boundaries, given the high stakes involved and the potential damage to their businesses.

Representatives for the FCC didn’t respond to a request for comment, though Carr has stated that his inquiries involving Paramount and CBS are unrelated to Trump’s “60 Minutes” lawsuit.

To many, however, that doesn’t pass the smell test, including Carr entertaining a complaint against CBS for “news distortion,” also using that term as leverage against MSNBC parent Comcast, a regular target of Trump’s social media wrath.

“The threat is the point. No lawyer thinks there’s an actual claim against CBS for news distortion,” Jessica J. González, co-CEO of Free Press, a non-profit media advocacy group, told TheWrap. She said that Carr invoking that prospect is “absolutely an attempt to harass regulated entities.”

Free Press co-CEO Jessica J. González, FCC Commissioner Anna M. Gomez and Congressman Raul Ruiz at Gomez’s First Amendment tour event at Cal State Los Angeles on May 28. (Halline Overby).

Carr’s predecessor, former FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel, sounded a similar warning shortly before Trump’s inauguration, saying the commission “should not be the president’s speech police” and “should not be journalism’s censor-in-chief.” Yet under Carr, it feels as if that’s what has come to pass.

In some respects, there’s precedent for Gomez’s lonely crusade. During the George W. Bush administration two decades ago, Democratic commissioner Michael J. Copps became an outspoken critic of media consolidation, a minority position thanks to the GOP appointees led by pro-business chairman Michael Powell.

Copps frequently spoke at industry forums and to groups like the Caucus for Television Producers, Writers & Directors, shining a light on the issue without derailing Powell’s deregulatory agenda.

Part of the problem with the FCC’s recent actions is they feel so arbitrary and transparently political, pursuing clear motives — like targeting news divisions Trump dislikes, or investigating DEI policies — under the guise of public-interest concerns and whether broadcasters are fulfilling those obligations in exchange for their licenses.

As for the importance of Gomez taking a public stand, González said, “Dissents matter. Courts look at dissent when they’re determining whether or not an agency has exceeded its statutory authority, whether or not it was unconstitutional.”

Beyond the legal ramifications, she added that dissent reverberates through the court of public opinion, while emboldening others to push back, whether that’s media companies, law firms or universities, all of which have come under siege.

“It’s important for us to document government abuse and overreach,” González noted. “Can it stop what the Trump administration is doing? I still think that’s an open question.”

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr (Tom Williams/Getty Collection)

Given that, González noted that those companies and entities that have caved in to Trump’s demands are being “shortsighted,” a point Gomez echoed during the panel, while seeing a ray of hope in the example set by Harvard and others in refusing to bend the knee.

“Capitulation breeds capitulation. But the good news is courage breeds courage,” she said.

At the Free Press forum, California Rep. Raul Ruiz applauded Gomez for her courage, which seems particularly admirable in light of Trump’s decision to fire Democratic appointees to the Federal Trade Commission, prompting speculation about how long she can hold out if she keeps challenging Carr’s legally dubious pursuits.

Ultimately, even in light of the Copps example, the stakes seem far higher for Gomez, given those who see the people engaging in this fight as bulwarks against rising authoritarianism that flouts the law and courts.

For now, Gomez isn’t fretting about potential consequences, but rather simply doing what she believes to be right. “I’m cognizant that I can be removed, but I’m not really worried about myself,” she said. “I am going to continue to speak out until I can’t anymore.”