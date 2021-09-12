Showtime Head David Nevins to Lead Paramount TV Amid Studio Shakeup

Showtime and Paramount+ boss David Nevins will also take on the role of running Paramount’s TV unit, TheWrap has learned.

Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins will now only oversee the film studio as part of the restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported. The move is expected to be formalized on Monday with Robbins taking over for Jim Gianopulos as chief of Paramount Pictures. Gianopulos previously oversaw both film and television.

Nevins will add to his already hefty workload as he already runs scripted originals at Paramount+ and serves as chairman/CEO of Showtime. He added the Paramount+ duties in June.

Robbins and Nevins will both report to Robert Bakish, CEO of ViacomCBS.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Paramount TV Studios will focus more on producing content for Paramount+, which currently has projects at several streamers.

In June, Julie McNamara, head of originals for Paramount+, and Christy Tanner, an exec at CBS News, both exited the company.