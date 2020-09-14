Go Pro Today

David Oyelowo Chose ‘The Water Man’ as His Directorial Debut Because of His Love for ‘The Goonies’ (Video)

TIFF 2020: “Selma” star grew up on ’80s coming-of-age fantasy films, and now he gets to pay homage to them

| September 14, 2020 @ 6:49 PM Last Updated: September 14, 2020 @ 6:50 PM

Like so many children of the ’80s, David Oyelowo had a passion for fantasy coming-of-age films like “The Goonies” and “E.T.,” but lamented that fewer of those films are being made these days. Now he has a chance to rectify that with “The Water Man,” his directorial debut which is premiering at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

“I was only going to be starring and producing it initially, but we actually lost our original director and it was Emma Needell, who wrote the film and worked with us on developing the film for four years who said ‘I think you should be the one to make this,'” Oyelowo told TheWrap’s Steve Pond.

“The Water Man” stars Lonnie Chavis as a boy whose mother (Rosario Dawson) has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. At a loss for what to do next, he goes in search of the fabled Water Man, who, according to urban legends, was able to cheat death. Joining him on the adventure is an alienated girl (Amiah Miller) with whom he forms an unlikely friendship.

“[Lonnie] immediately felt like a little brother to me,” Miller said. “I cherish our friendship so much and I hope we can work together again. I’m so proud of him. He was so amazing in this film and when I first saw it I texted him and told him how proud I was!”

For more thoughts from Oyelowo, Miller and Chavis, including how they brought Madagascar hissing roaches on set, check out the clip above.

10 Buzziest Movies for Sale in Toronto, From Idris Elba's 'Concrete Cowboy' to Mark Wahlberg's 'Good Joe Bell' (Photos)

  • Toronto Buzziest Titles
  • Bruised Halle Berry Romulus Entertainment/Thunder Road Pictures
  • Concrete Cowboy Idris Elba Caleb McLaughlin Lee Daniels Entertainment/Tucker Tooley Entertainment
  • Good Joe Bell Mark Wahlberg Endeavor Content
  • I Care A Lot Black Bear Pictures
  • MLK/FBI Field of Vision
  • New Order The Match Factory
  • Naomi Watts Getty Images
  • BRON Studios
  • Four Knights Films
  • THE WATER MAN David Oyelowo Photo Credit Karen Ballard
  • Ammonite Neon
1 of 12

TIFF 2020: “Pieces of a Woman,” “The Water Man,” “I Care A Lot” and more are getting attention from buyers

What the Cannes virtual marketplace proved earlier this year is that even without the in-person meetings, the red carpet galas and all the press hype, there's still room for a lucrative sales market surrounding these virtual events. While that's true of this year's Toronto International Film Festival, the hybrid physical and virtual fest is operating on a slimmed-down lineup of movies. And with Oscar eligibility requirements pushed back to 2021, there isn't the same need for all of these movies to make a splash. That said, we are looking forward to quite a bit at this year's TIFF, and so are buyers.

Also Read: How the Pandemic Will Shake Up Toronto Film Festival’s (Virtual) Sales Market

View In Gallery

Related Content