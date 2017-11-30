David S. Goyer in Talks to Direct He-Man Film ‘Masters of the Universe’ for Sony (Exclusive)

Sony has set “Masters of the Universe” to be released on December 18, 2019

| Last Updated: December 1, 2017 @ 8:11 AM
David S. Goyer, the prolific writer behind the “Dark Knight” trilogy, is in talks to direct “Masters of the Universe” for Sony, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Goyer wrote the most recent draft of the script. Sony has set “Masters of the Universe” to be released on December 18, 2019.

Set on the planet Eternia, the story follows a warrior named Prince Adam who turns into the heroic He-Man and battles a villain named Skeletor out to conquer Castle Grayskull.

The “He-Man” franchise began as a successful toy line from Mattel and was turned into a cult hit kids’ TV series in 1983. Four years later, the series was turned into a live-action film starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as his nemesis, Skeletor.

The film is being produced by Escape Artists principals Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, along with DeVon Franklin. Mattel is also involved with the movie, as its execs Julia Pistor and David Voss will executive produce on behalf of the company. Sony exec Matthew Milam will oversee the project for the studio.

Goyer is repped by WME.

The studio declined to comment.

