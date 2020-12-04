David Sheehan, a veteran Los Angeles entertainment journalist and broadcaster, whose legendary career spanned across four decades, has died. He was 82.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Sheehan had been battling cancer for years and passed awat on Tuesday at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center from complications of a stroke he suffered last week.

Coined the “Dean of Hollywood Entertainment Reporters,” Sheehan was a founding member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association (now Critics Choice Association).

Sheehan started his career and broke ground as the first entertainment interviewer and reviewer on Los Angeles television when he joined CBS in 1970. Sheehan would work there for 14 years, and then spent a decade working at NBC. During his stint at NBC, Sheehan both produced and hosted a series of syndicated network entertainment specials including “Macho Men at the Movies” and “Hollywood’s Leading Ladies.” Sheehan would return to CBS for another 10-year stint from 1994 to 2004.

“He interviewed EVERYONE and became such a fixture that he enjoyed decades-long relationships with many of Hollywood’s biggest stars,” the Critics Choice Association says in a statement to TheWrap. “His popular interview compilation specials were syndicated from coast to coast, making him among the most successful and most widely known of our members.”

David Sheehan is survived by his children, Brian, Shannon, Kelly, and a grandchild.