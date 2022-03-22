David Spade’s First Netflix Comedy Special to Debut in April

David Spade is joining Netflix’s comedy roster with his first standup special for the streamer.

“Nothing Personal” launches on April 26.

The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota, “hot off the beach from [Spade’s] guest-hosting duties on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,'” Netflix said Tuesday.

“Nothing Personal” will find Spade sharing “his disdain for crabs,” and “his unique approach to turning down drugs.” No topics is off-limits, Netflix said in a release.

Spade, who starred in Netflix original films “The Wrong Missy” and “The Do-Over,” is an executive producer of “Nothing Personal” alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. Ryan Polito served as director.

The star’s previous televised standup specials include “My Fake Problems” in 2014 and “Take the Hit” in 1998.

Spade announced the news of his special on Twitter in December, writing, “Doing a special in a month for #Netflix Cant wait to get it out there.”