David Thewlis has been cast to star opposite Olivia Colman in the HBO crime drama “Landscapers.”

The four-part limited series, inspired by real events, tells the story of a seemingly ordinary couple who become the focus of an investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the garden of a Nottingham house.

Thewlis will play Colman’s husband, Christopher Edwards. Additional cast members include Kate O’Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, Karl Johnson, Felicity Montagu and Daniel Rigby. Will Sharpe will direct all four episodes, stepping in for Alexander Payne, who dropped out of the series in October.

“Landscapers” was created and written by Colman’s real-life husband, Ed Sinclair. The project is produced by Sister in association with Colman and Sinclair’s South of the River Pictures. Executive producers include Sharpe, Sinclair and Colman, as well as Jane Featherstone and Chris Fry of Sister. Katie Carpenter is producer.

“It’s a huge privilege to be collaborating with Ed, Sister, Sky, HBO and our extraordinary cast and crew on this exciting project,” Sharpe said in a statement. “We cannot wait to unearth for you the bizarre shape-shifting truths that lie buried in the unsettling yet deeply romantic world of ‘Landscapers.'”

“This is without [a] doubt the very finest project I have worked on for many years,” Thewlis adds. “Everything about ‘Landscapers’ is magical, there is nothing like it and I’m impatient to get to work so that its brilliance can be shared with the rest of the world.”

Here is the full series description from HBO: