David Von Ancken, Director of ‘Code Black’ and ‘Seraphim Falls,’ Dies at 56

David Von Ancken, a director best known for his work on the television series “Code Black” and action-thriller film “Seraphim Falls,” died on Monday at 56, Von Ancken’s representation confirmed to TheWrap.

Von Ancken, who was known as “DVA,” passed away at his home in Agoura Hills after a two-year battle with aggressive stomach cancer.

“Anyone who met David would describe him by his energy, boundless and infectious,” “Code Black” showrunner Michael Seitzman wrpte on Twitter. “He was unfailingly optimistic, and relentlessly positive. ‘Let’s do it!’ was his response to every single challenge, no matter how daunting.”

He continued: “I always describe David as full of life. Even now I can assure you he is full of life. Watch his work and you’ll see what I mean. He taught me many things, the most important of which is to live your life “full of life,” until your very last day. Rest in peace, DVA. I miss you.”

Von Ancken co-wrote and directed the civil war action-thriller film “Seraphim Falls,” which starred Pierce Brosnan and Liam Neeson and earned him a Gotham Breakthrough Director nomination.

The director also worked on a variety of well-known TV shows, including “Gossip Girl,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Mentalist,” “Cold Case,” “CSI: NY” and “Hell on Wheels.” In addition, he wrote and directed the 2001 short “Bullet in the Brain.”

David Von Ancken is survived by his partner, Meg London-Boche, his parents, Eva and Henry Von Ancken, his sister, Beth McMullen, his daughter and his dog, Oscar.

