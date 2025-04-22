Dawn French Comedy ‘Can You Keep a Secret?’ Set at Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced that the upcoming U.K. comedy “Can You Keep a Secret?” will be coming to the streamer in the United States. The series stars seven-time BAFTA TV Awards nominee Dawn French, who is best known for starring in the BBC sketch comedy series “French and Saunders,” as well as “Friday Night Dinner” star Mark Heap.

The series recently wrapped filming. Craig Roberts (“Submarine”) and Mandip Gill (“Doctor Who”) also star in the production.

“Can You Keep a Secret?” follows domineering granny Debbie Fendon (French), a woman who will stop at nothing to protect her family. The problem with that is they mostly need protecting from her. When her hermit-like husband William (Heap) is declared dead, they make the decision to hide William in the loft as they wait for his life insurance to pay out. The comedy follows Debbie, William and their easily frazzled son Harold (Roberts) as they try to hide this scheme from the local police, namely Harold’s officer wife Neha (Gill).

“Just as they come to terms with the baffling behavior of these geriatric toddlers, Debbie reveals another secret she’s been keeping up her sleeve. And this one could bring the whole family down,” a press release for the series reads.

The comedy is a co-production between Big Talk Studios, Mayhay Studios and CBS Studios. Kenton Allen, Simon Mayhew-Archer, Toby Welch and French serve as executive producers with Simon Hynd set to direct the series. “Can You Keep a Secret?” is written and created by Simon Mayhew-Archer and will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the U.K. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.