Dawn Little Sky, ‘Rawhide’ Actress and Disney Animation Artist, Dies at 95

Dawn Little Sky, the actress and Disney artist, died October 24, 2025, at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota. She was 95.

Little Sky was married to Eddie Little Sky, one of the first Indigenous Americans to play Native roles in television and film. His movies included “Little Big Man” and episodes of “Gilligan’s Island.”

Dawn began working for Disney’s Frontierland after she and Eddie married, and was also hired at Walt Disney Studios as the first Native artist to color Disney animation cells.

“Her work behind the scenes brought Indigenous creativity into one of the most influential artistic spaces in the country. It was meticulous work, often invisible to the public eye, but it mattered. It mattered because she was there, and because she brought her perspective to a medium that shapes how children see the world,” wrote the Native Sun News Today.

Dawn’s “journey through art and storytelling leaves behind a path others can follow,” the outlet added. “Eddie’s work continues to resonate in every Native actor who steps onto a set with pride and purpose. Their legacy is not just in the roles they played, but in the change they made possible.”

Dawn and Eddie also acted together in several productions, including “Gunsmoke” and “Have Gun—Will Travel.” They also appeared together in “Chief Crazy Horse,” “Cimarron,” “Duel at Diablo” and “Journey Through Rosebud.”

Dawn’s also resume included credits for “The Apple Dumpling Gang,” “Gypsy” and “Rawhide.”

The pair moved back to South Dakota in the late 1970s and Dawn began teaching art at the Little Wound School.

“Dawn enjoyed watching all her grandchildren dance at powwows, and she especially loved listening to the drum groups,” her obituary reads. “She was a dedicated mother, auntie and grandma to many. She would support and ‘lili’ for them on the sidelines. She is affectionately referred to as, ‘Grandma Dawn’ by many people because of her loving and gentle spirit. She always gave an ‘I love ya’ and a kiss on the cheek.”

Eunice “Dawn” Elsie Little Sky was born on April 17, 1930 in Fort Yates, North Dakota.

She is survived by her children Tojan Norma Rendon, Prairie Rose Little Sky-White and John “Chepa” (Naomi) Little Sky; grandchildren, Ryanne White, Darryan White, Britni Little Sky, Makana Little Sky, Abigail Little Sky, Chaske Little Sky, Edsel “Eddie” Little Sky, Aleta Little Sky, Kathryn Thunder Hawk, Fawn Little Sky, Trae (Jocy) Little Sky, Lakota Duel (Aidyn) Little Sky, Winona Wamblie Little Sky, Sparrow Little Sky (Lane), Chanda Spotted Eagle, Robert (Halli) Rendon, Aspen (Oscar) Rendon, January Rendon, Nadine Janis, Ardie (Kayla) Janis, and Ian (Tonia) Rendon; brother-in-law, Ernie (Elizabeth) Little; sister-in-law, Babe Little; daughters-in-law, Mary Little Sky, Orlena Little Sky, Carol Rave Little Wounded, and Hunka daughter, Patty Medina; and numerous nieces & nephews, great & great-great grandchildren.