‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC for Peacock

Legendary daytime show “Days of Our Lives” is leaving broadcast for streaming.

The long-running soap will depart NBC for its streaming service Peacock starting Sept. 12, it was announced Wednesday.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” Mark Lazarus, chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

“DOOL” already has a sister show on the streamer — “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.” The original soap began back in 1965 on the network.

In place of “DOOL,’ NBC will air “NBC News Daily,” a news program anchored by NBC journalists including Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford.