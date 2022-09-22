“Days of Our Lives” has promoted publicist Lia Maiuri to Vice President of Communications.

The new role will have her tasked with overseeing publicity, talent relations, social and promotional marketing for “Days of Our Lives” and any spin-offs or movies, the show’s creator and executive producer Ken Corday announced Wednesday.

“As we have embarked on a new venture of transitioning from NBC after 57 years to Peacock, Lia has handled the move with grace and passion,” Corday told TheWrap. “Her desire to bring our loyal fanbase on board the new streaming platform, while also captivating new subscribers, has been unparalleled. It is only fitting that she is promoted to VP of Communications.”

Maiuri joined NBC Entertainment in 2016 as a publicist, handling the press campaigns for TV series and films including “Days of our Lives,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “The Voice,” “America’s Got Talent” and “Will & Grace.” In addition, she served as press coordinator for “The Real Housewives of Orange County” (Bravo), “Van Helsing,” “SurrealEstate,” “Slumber Party Massacre” (SYFY) and “Nash Bridges the Movie” (USA). She was also heavily involved in the press campaign and day-to-day publicity for “This Is Us,” beginning from the show’s development.

After serving as Director of Communications for “Days” since June 2021, in her expanded role as VP, Maiuri is spearheading the press launch and transition of the 57-year-old daytime drama’s move from NBC to Peacock, as well as overseeing publicity and talent relations for any series spin-offs or movies, including “Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.”

In her free time, Maiuri mentors young women recently out of college, advising and guiding them in finding a career path in the entertainment industry.