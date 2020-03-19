Daytime Emmy Awards Ceremony Postponed Indefinitely

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been postponed indefinitely, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Thursday.

“Given our concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that we will not be staging the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena this coming June,” said NATAS chairman Terry O’Reilly. “As there are so many unknowns right now with the flow of information changing on a daily, almost hourly, basis, it would simply be irresponsible to move forward with our annual celebration of excellence in daytime television at this time.”

The awards were scheduled to take place in Pasadena June 12-14. No new target date has been set for the ceremony. Brent Stanton, executive director of the Daytime Emmys, said in a statement that NATAS has begun exploring “interesting alternative ideas” to the regular show.

Also Read: Coronavirus: The Canceled Events in Tech, Media, Politics and Entertainment (Updating)

“While we realize this is disappointing, this does not mean we will not be celebrating the work selected for recognition in our Awards judging processes,” Stanton said. “Judging continues, and we look forward to announcing our incredibly talented nominees later this Spring. We are working on some interesting alternative ideas for how to best recognize the honorees later this year and will share more details in the weeks ahead.”

The news comes a week after NATAS postponed both the Sports Emmy Awards and the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards, both scheduled for April. At the time, the organization said it would proceed with the Daytime Emmys as planned.

“These were extremely difficult decisions to make, but at the end of the day the health and safety of our event attendees and staff must remain our paramount concern,” added president and CEO Adam Sharp. “We are closely monitoring public heath authorities’ guidance, seeking feedback from our awards communities, and evaluating the flexibility of our venue and production partners as we plan for the future in this unprecedented context.”