Daytime Emmys Apologize for Showing Wrong Actress During In Memoriam Segment

The Television Academy has apologized for running a photo of the wrong deceased “The Young and the Restless” actress during the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys’ In Memoriam segment Friday night.

During the moving segment in which the Academy pays respect to those in the industry who have passed away within the last 12 months, Marguerite Ray’s name was flashed on the screen, but it was accompanied by a photograph of Veronica Redd, who is still alive.

Ray, who died in November at the age of 89, originated the role of Mamie Johnson on “Y&R” in 1980; Redd took over the role upon Ray’s exit in 1990.

“During last night’s #DaytimeEmmys telecast, the In Memoriam segment included an incorrect picture in our remembrance of the late Y&R actress Marguerite Ray,” the Emmys wrote in a three-art tweet Saturday. “We deeply regret this error and intend to re-edit the sequence for subsequent digital releases once a replacement image can be appropriately licensed.”

It went on: “We sincerely apologize to the Ray family — as well as to Veronica Redd, whose image was inadvertently used instead. Each of these Daytime icons deserved better from our Academy.”

Ray was the first regular Black character on the long-running soap. Her other credits included the “Sanford and Son” sequel “Sanford,” a recurring role on “Dynasty,” “Bewitched” and “The Bill Cosby Show,” among many others.