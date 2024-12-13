DC Studios’ ‘Clayface’ Gets 2026 Release Date

DC Studios will release “Clayface” on Sept. 11, 2026, the company announced on Friday.

The script was written by Mike Flanagan. The film will be produced by Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris.

Additionally, From DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation the original animated feature “Dynamic Duo” will be released June 30, 2028 in IMAX. The animated film will explore how Dick Grayson and Jason Todd became the Robins. Arthur Mintz is directing from a script by Matthew Aldrich, with Theresa Andersson, Reeves and Harris producing.

Known as one of Batman’s most unique villains in his rogues gallery, Clayface was originally introduced in the vintage DC Comics as Basil Karlo, a horror movie actor who went mad. He later gained the ability to shape-shift and transform his body into any form by turning himself into living clay.

The character recently made an appearance over the summer on the Reeve’s exec produced “Batman: The Caped Crusader” and will make an appearance in an upcoming multi episode arc on the hit animated “Creature Commandos” on MAX.

Clayface was also a staple on the hit “Batman: The Animated Series” from the 90s. The character was rumored to be part of Reeves upcoming “The Batman: Part 2” but DC Studios Co-Chief James Gunn shot down that rumor on his social media accounts.