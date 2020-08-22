A movie based on DC Comics’ “Static Shock” is being put into development, filmmaker Reginald Hudlin said at DC Fandome on Saturday.

“One of the things we’re really excited about, we really want to live up to the name of the company, Milestone Media,” said Hudlin. “When we spoke to Jim [Lee] about reviving the Milestone line, we said ‘Look, we all know this has been a hit comic book and hit animated series. It’s time to expand back into all those areas and then some.’ So we’re in serious conversations about, as we’re launching the comic book series, developing the ‘Static Shock’ movie. That will be a theatrical feature film.”

Created by Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis and Derek T. Dingle, African-American teenager Virgil Ovid Hawkins becomes a new kind of hero, named Static, after exposure to a radioactive chemical renders him capable of electromagnetic control and generation.

In addition to DC Comics, he notable was the focus of the 200-04 animated series “Static Shock,” which aired on Kids’ WB.

“What we’re talking about is unbelievable,” added Hudlin “We’re also talking to all the other divisions of Warner, for example, the animation department. They make those amazing animated feature films for home entertainment. And we’re talking about doing one of those feature films involving the Milestone characters. We’re also looking at new media, like podcasts, and doing a serious of stories that will be available on podcasts. We will deliver Milestone Media wherever you are, on whatever platform you want.”