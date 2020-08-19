DC FanDome Adds Video On Demand ‘Explore the Multiverse’ Event

DC FanDome, Warner Bros.’ virtual Comic-Con alternative, is launching a VOD experience called “DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse” which will give fans the ability to curate their own unique experience, the company announced on Wednesday.

“DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse” will launch on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 10:00 AM Pacific — three weeks after the DC FanDome main event — and the entire experience will be available on both desktop and across all mobile devices.

DC Kids FanDome will also launch on Saturday, September 12, at its own kid-friendly companion site at DCKidsFanDome.com.

Announced in June, the inaugural installment of WB’s online fan festival — which runs for 24 straight hours starting at 10:00 AM Pacific on Saturday Aug. 22. — celebrates all of the upcoming film, television, comics and other projects based on the iconic publisher’s characters and concepts.

'Wonder Woman 1984,' 'The Flash' Kick Off Film Panel Slate at DC FanDome

“DC Fandome: Hall of Heroes” the superpowered eight-hour show will be available for fans around the world to watch exclusively three times within a 24-hour period at the appropriately named website DCFanDome.com. All of this content will be virtually housed in six different, fully programmed areas inside the virtual DC FanDome: “Hall of Heroes” (Main Hall), DC WatchVerse, DC YouVerse, DC KidsVerse, DC InsiderVerse and DC FunVerse.

According to an insider with knowledge, “Hall of Heroes” has 53 pieces of distinct content and over 100 hours for the rest of the experience multiplied by nine languages. There were internal discussions amongst event organizers of just how much content there was and not being able to accommodate it within a tight window. With the goal of delivering the best fan experience possible, event organizers then took to social media and noticed how fans were stressing they they can’t do everything they wanted within a 24 hour period so the organizers came up with the second “Explore the Multiverse” experience to follow the initial “Hall of Heroes” mega event. With the VOD experience, fans can now choose their own adventure and will have more time to immerse themselves in all the hours of curated programming — at their own pace and on their own schedule.

See the movie programming schedule here, and the TV programming schedule here.

All content from both events will still be available in nine languages, including Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.