DC FanDome Generates Massive 22 Million Global Views

DC FanDome, Warner Bros.’ Comic-Con alternative, garnered 22 million global views, from over 220 countries and territories, in 24 hours via their player, influencer live streams, and user-generated content created by fans watching the event, the company announced on Wednesday.

Additionally, 150 million views of trailer content launched from the event dominated YouTube and Twitter trends during the broadcast. DC FanDome, which covered the upcoming slate of WarnerMedia films, television shows, games, publishing and consumer products, trended in 82 markets on YouTube and 53 markets on Twitter. Global fan reactions were overwhelmingly positive (99% positive social sentiment).

Lisa Gregorian, Warner Bros. Television Group Chief Marketing Officer, and Blair Rich, President of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros., originated the idea together for DC FanDome and discussed with TheWrap how it came about.

'The Batman': The Biggest Takeaways From That Dark DC FanDome Trailer

“The concept originated because we knew Comic-Con was going to get canceled and we really had been working on some other stuff together and said, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing if we created a fan-centric event that was a global and worked together across our divisions and other divisions to make this happen?'” said Gregorian. “Productions were shut down and literally, like many parts of the world, we were shut down at the company as well. Blair and I were having these conversations and along with hundreds of employees, who were working from home, who were meeting for the first time virtually and collectively working with one another during the entire summer on putting this project together.”

“We had a couple of mission things in mind as we built it that were our North Stars that we never wavered from,” Rich said. “Number one, it had to be for the fans, by the fans, about the fans, and be completely fan-centric, and anything that wavered from that was not allowed. We wanted it to be accessible. That’s why it was free. It was a global event translated into nine languages and we wanted it to feel like a major moment.”

“One of the things we had observed in a lot of the virtual experiences that Lisa and I have had thus far is that they felt kind of very flat and not immersive,” Rich added. “So we wanted it to feel like a fully-realized space and that’s where you see the depth and dimension and the volume. We wanted it to feel like people were together. We didn’t want it to feel just like a bunch of Zoom calls put together, that was really important to us.”

With The Batman resuming production in London starting in September, TheWrap takes a look at what we know so far about Matt Reeves take on the iconic caped crusader. Not another origin storyReeves has described his film as a “defining” and “very personal” story about the Dark Knight, rather than an origin story in the vein of Frank Miller’s beloved “Year One” series. Robert Pattinson After an exhaustive search for the next Bruce Wayne following Ben Affleck’s departure, Robert Pattinson beat out Nicholas Hoult to be the next actor to don the cape and cowl for a new trilogy of Batman films. The Dark Knight Detetctive As TheWrap has previously reported, according to insiders with knowledge of the project, Reeves’ superhero movie will explore Bruce Wayne’s second year as the Dark Knight detective. The Batsuit Earlier this year, Matt Reeves revealed a moody first look at Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit on his Twitter account, set against Michael Giacchino’s haunting score for the upcoming superhero movie. The footage unve... The BatmobileAfter sharing some test footage of Robert Pattinson in costume for “The Batman,” director Matt Reeves tweeted some official images from the film of the Batmobile. The dark images reveal a sleeker, but still in... The Bat Cycle A photo from the set of "The Batman" revealed a full look at Robert Pattinson's Batsuit, along with what could be be the caped crusader's batcycle. Following Warner Bros.' official reveal earlier this year, t... Alfred Pennyworth As TheWrap first exclusively reported, Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth. Alfred raised Bruce Wayne after his parents were killed, and continued to serve as his staunchest supporter and confidante w... Commissioner GordonJeffrey Wright will play Commissioner Gordon in “The Batman,” director Matt Reeves revealed last year. Created in 1939 by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, Jim Gordon is commissioner of Gotham City’s police depa... The Riddler Paul Dano will play Edward Nashton, also known as the Riddler in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” The Riddler first appeared in “Detective Comics #140” in October 1948 and is a criminal mastermind in Gotham City who ... Catwoman Zoe Kravitz will play Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” Catwoman seemingly has a physically demanding role in the superhero movie, as she recently opened up about the intense training she... The Penguin Colin Farrell will play the Penguin in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” The character first made his appearance in “Detective Comics #58” in December 1941 — he is one of Batman’s biggest enemies, a Gotham City mobste... DC FANDOME DC Comics, CCO, Publisher, and comic book legend Jim Lee revealed promo artwork of Robert Pattinson as Batman ahead of the DC Fandome Hall of Heroes event which will reveal footage put together from the seven we...

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)