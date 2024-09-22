DC Journalists Defending Olivia Nuzzi Draw Ridicule From Peers: It’s ‘Journalism Malpractice Full Stop’

DC journalists who chimed in on social media to defend their colleague Olivia Nuzzi, who this week admitted to a secret relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr, drew outrage and ridicule from fellow journalists for missing the fundamental ethics lapse in her behavior.

“Nuzzi was in a romantic relationship with one of Joe Biden’s opponents WHEN SHE WAS REPORTING & WRITING this highly critical article about Biden,” Jennifer Schulze wrote on X, referring to his article published in July. “That is journalism malpractice full stop. Any media types who say otherwise also have questionable ethics.”

Among those defending Nuzzi are her New York Magazine colleague Andrew Rice, former CNN commentator Chris Cillizza, and Atlantic writer Caitlin Flanagan.

On Thursday it came out that Nuzzi, NY Mag’s star Washington correspondent, was on leave after admitting the affair with Kennedy to editor-in-chief David Haskell. The magazine insists it has found “no evidence of bias” or any inaccuracies in her reporting during the 9-month period when the affair took place, but it has also hired an independent third party to investigate more thoroughly. Read more about the matter here, here and here.

In a statement posted Friday on X, Rice wrote in part, “I have worked closely with my colleague @OliviaNuzzi for years now, and I have learned in that time that she is an impossible-to-discourage reporter, a lovely writer, a generous collaborator, and a magnet for hatred. She is also an empathetic human.”

This provoked a laconic response from “Matter of Fact” host Soledad O’Brien:

Rice also attracted more thorough rebuttals

She’s minding her business breaking ethical codes and being generally up to no good and half of the elder mens in her industry are rushing to defend her because they wanna smash 😂😂 https://t.co/xEqDYQwvgG pic.twitter.com/EbLoJxD9Ka — morgan (@MorgBGreat) September 22, 2024

She wrote every one of these while tainted by a conflict of interest brought on her by own shameful lack of ethics.



The fact that they are still live on the site demonstrates that NY Mag is no better. https://t.co/ou0XvN8DPi — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 22, 2024

She was also fucking a married presidential candidate while disparaging other candidates and using her platform to build him up.

I think you media types call this…

A conflict of interest. https://t.co/JA5B9G3H92 — Paiyslee🪷🐝🪷 (@Paiyslee) September 22, 2024

“The Wire” creator David Simon, himself a former journalist, responded with his typical fury to a Nuzzi defender who attempted to paint the situation as purely a personal matter.

“Mook, there used to be a standard by which if a reporter showed up at a politician’s fundraiser and there was an open bar, we didn’t drink or we threw a $10 bill on the bar so we weren’t so much as free-sipping the guy’s bottom-shelf gin. F—ing the people we were covering and not immediately copping to it and departing the beat was a firing offense. You know, ethics,” he wrote.

This prompted a wave of enthusiastic agreement.

Graduate of UF JM school here. David is absolutely right.



TL; dr: you don’t fuck your sources. https://t.co/zUzOI5JmqP — Deborah Newell (@litbrit) September 22, 2024

I mean, read Hunter Thompson’s coverage of ‘72 and ‘76. He brought his own booze to political events and was acutely uncomfortable being asked to casually talk to Nixon about professional football because it might compromise his journalism. And that was Hunter Thompson! — Lionel Artom-Ginzburg (@LionelArtomG) September 21, 2024

Meanwhile on Friday, Flanagan weighed in on the matter twice. “I’m supposed to care about this? Here we have a brilliant reporter with impeccable prose and a matchless ability to find a riveting through line in a story. This is a nothing burger,” she wrote Friday afternoon. Several hours later, she angrily compared criticism of Nuzzi to Donald Trump’s “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” outburst. This provoked similar reactions to Rice.

The brazenness with which journalists proclaim that they do not abide by any professional ethics is matched only by the speed with which they circle the wagons to protect their own. It is a corrupt, self-obsessed industry that is losing trust by the minute from all sides. https://t.co/w2A97d4OP1 — Hoi Polloi Boi Toy (@HoiPolloiBoiToy) September 21, 2024

So journalistic ethics is not an issue for you. Troubling. — Cathryn Sheridan (@Flizzer) September 20, 2024

Caitlin, Nuzzi acknowledged it. You think it's appropriate for a reporter to be this close, in this way, to someone directly involved in a presidential campaign? It doesn't matter how talented she is. She effed up and imperiled the reputation of her employer. You know better. — japecake (@japecake) September 20, 2024

Cillizza was treated to a particularly enthusiastic pile-on after writing, “On @Olivianuzzi: If we were all judged on our worst moments or our biggest mistakes, how many of us would come out looking anything other than awful? Don’t write people off. The arc of a life is long.”

The insistence to lower the ethics standards of inherently high trust professions is the telltale sign of someone who very clearly doesn’t meet the bar. — Matt Vinson (@mattmvinson) September 21, 2024

There has of course also been plentiful examples of direct criticism.

Perhaps even more damaging is all the middle aged journalist men defending her — Atrios (@Atrios) September 22, 2024