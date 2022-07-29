‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Soars to $2.2 Million at Thursday Box Office

“DC League of Super-Pets” from Warner Bros. and DC made a super $2.2 million at the box office in its Thursday pre-shows from 3,200 locations.

The animated film features the voice talent of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart as the lovable and loyal dog companions to Superman, Batman and the like. The film is projected for a $25 million opening this weekend.

For some comparisons, Universal’s animated “The Bad Guys” this spring made $1.2 million in its preview screenings and opened to $24 million, and it has ultimately made $97 million in its run. Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise,” which opened this same weekend last year but also opened in the midst of the pandemic, brought in roughly $2.7 million in its Thursday previews before opening to $35 million. And WB’s “The Lego Movie 2” in 2019 made approximately $2.1 million in its Thursday shows and opened to $34 million.

“DC League of Super-Pets” is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine and tells the story of Krypto, Superman’s loyal dog and companion and a partner in fighting crime. But when Superman is captured, Krypto must master his own powers and stage a rescue mission.

The film also features the voice talent of Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Keanu Reeves, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Ben Schwartz, Thomas Middleditch, Olivia Wilde, Maya Erskine, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jamilla Jamil and Jemaine Clement.

Also opening this weekend in wide release is Focus Features and Blumhouse’s “Vengeance” from director B.J. Novak, as well as in limited release “A Love Song,” starring Dale Dickey.