DC Universe Heads to Free TV in Warner Bros. Deal With Tubi

The DC Universe is coming to free TV.

“The Batman,” “Wonder Woman,” and a host of other superheroes will soon be available on demand on Fox Corp.’s Tubi.

The arrival is part of an expanded content deal between the free ad supported television streamer with Warner Bros. Discovery that includes 10 new curated channels on the service featuring content from its vast library, which launched Tuesday.

In addition to a catalog of blockbusters, which includes titles going back to the 1978 Christopher Reeves star turn in “Superman: The Movie,” the deal will also see series like “Batwoman,” “Gotham” and “Krypton” air on Tubi.

On Dec. 31, “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” will join the lineup. The four-season series originally aired on ABC in the mid-1990s.

“The addition of recent blockbuster movies and fan-favorite series from the DC library is a monumental offering for Tubi viewers,” said Tubi Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson, in a statement. He added that expanding the reach of the superhero franchise films and series will “draw new audiences and fandoms.”

Additional films and series will roll out throughout 2024, including “Aquaman,” “Black Adam,” “Green Lantern,” “Suicide Squad” and “Wonder Woman 1984.”

In addition, Tubi added to its list of new Warner-dedicated Tubi channels, now grown to 23 offerings with themes that span content from “Chasing Criminals” to “Classic Cinema” to “TV on the Telly,” which offers British hits.

Other new channels like “Generation Drama,” featuring scripted series dealing with love, heartbreak and scandal and “Travel & Adventure” joined the existing Warner Bros. FAST channels, which featured crime series, family favorites, reality shows, animals, real estate and “Sweet Escapes,” which features baking shows and competitions.

All of the content on the channels is available on demand.

The deal comes as FAST services are having a moment, with revenue in the hybrid streamers expected to reach $6 billion this year, with most of that coming from advertising instead of subscription fees. One in three U.S. users subscribe to FAST services, according to Samba TV’s latest U.S. viewership report.

