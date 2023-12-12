E3 Says ‘Goodbye’: Video Gaming Convention Shuts Down After 2 Decades

The Electronic Entertainment Expo has run out of extra lives.

“After more than two decades of serving as a central showcase for the video game industry, ESA has decided to end E3,” its sponsor, the Electric Software Association, announced Tuesday on X.

“ESA remains focused on advocating for ESA member companies and the industry workforce who fuel positive cultural and economic impact every day,” the statement concluded.

The home page for the convention, which began in 1995 to provide a dedicated showcase for video games separate from the Consumer Electronic Show, said, “The time has come to say goodbye. Thanks for the memories.”

The event, which served as a “central showcase for the U.S. and global video game industry” fell apart thanks to a mix of new competitors, partner withdrawals, changing audience habits and pandemic-era disruptions, Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the nonprofit trade association told the Washington Post.

“We know the entire industry, players and creators alike have a lot of passion for E3. We share that passion,” Pierre-Louis said. “We know it’s difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners.”

The last E3, held in June 2019, was the first to allow the general public to attend – and drew more than 66,000 people. Then the pandemic forced the shut down of the 2020 conference. A virtual version was held in 2021, but the organization was never able to attract enough participants to get 2022 or 2023 off the ground.

“There were fans who were invited to attend in the later years, but it really was about a marketing and business model for the industry and being able to provide the world with information about new products,” Pierre-Louis told the Post. “Companies now have access to consumers and to business relations through a variety of means, including their own individual showcases.”

Indeed more companies are targeting fans directly with online events and announcements.