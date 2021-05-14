MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough appeared Friday to defend New York mayor Bill de Blasio, who was mocked Thursday for chowing down on Shake Shack during a press conference.

“There are a couple of eternal truths: One is it’s never too early in the morning to hug your kids and tell them that you love them. It’s never too early in the morning to pick up the phone, call somebody and say, ‘Hey. I just want you to know I was thinking about you.’ It’s never too early in the morning to eat a hamburger.”

De Blasio ate fries and a burger Thursday morning while announcing that the food chain is giving away grub to New Yorkers who get vaccinated from Covid-19. Customers can also get a free order of fries with proof of vaccination.

“Is it too early in the day to eat a burger?” the major asked.

Twitter users and New York tabloids like the New York Post thought it was.

While observers wrote that the scene was unnerving and disturbing, de Blasio leaned into the performance. He tweeted after the conference, “Get vaccinated and you too can have a burger for breakfast. You’ve earned it!”

The drive for vaccinations comes as the CDC relaxed guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals, saying they can forgo masks and social distancing in most cases. Private businesses can still enforce their own masking policies.

Watch above, via MSNBC.