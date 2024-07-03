‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Projected for New R-Rated Box Office Record With $160 Million Start

The Marvel movie has heavy upside as hype builds for the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman MCU crossover

deadpool-and-wolverine-hugh-jackman-ryan-reynolds-ray-chan
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in "Deadpool & Wolverine" (Marvel Studios)

The first round of box office projections has arrived for Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine,” and they predict the highest-ever opening weekend for an R-rated film at $160 million-plus.

That would also mean that the “Deadpool” franchise would have all of the Top 3 R-rated openings as the original 2016 entry currently holds the record with $132.4 million, closely followed by its 2018 sequel “Deadpool 2” at $125.5 million.

Anything above $162 million would pass the opening weekend of “Barbie” and would be the highest opening weekend for any film since the $181.3

