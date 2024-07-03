‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Projected for New R-Rated Box Office Record With $160 Million Start

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The first round of box office projections has arrived for Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine,” and they predict the highest-ever opening weekend for an R-rated film at $160 million-plus.

That would also mean that the “Deadpool” franchise would have all of the Top 3 R-rated openings as the original 2016 entry currently holds the record with $132.4 million, closely followed by its 2018 sequel “Deadpool 2” at $125.5 million.

Anything above $162 million would pass the opening weekend of “Barbie” and would be the highest opening weekend for any film since the $181.3