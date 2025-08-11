Dean Cain clapped back at John Oliver for suggesting that the actor’s Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) membership is useless – adding that the late-night host’s joke about him not being famous enough to need a mask was hardly original.

“He stole that mask joke from the internet,” Cain wrote on X on Sunday over a reposted clip of Oliver’s segment, in which he also ripped the “Lois & Clark” actor’s filmography. “And he also laughed hysterically when Trump said he was going to run for President. Case closed … And those movies were sweet, by the way!”

Oliver dragged the longtime actor on the latest episode of “The Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” over his decision to join ICE as an honorary agent. The HBO host mainly targeted Cain over what he deems is a lackluster acting portfolio.

“You know, there’s an old saying in Hollywood: ‘If all you can get is Dean Cain, you are f—ked,” Oliver said, while throwing shots at Cain’s past films.

“Now, I’m not saying that ICE isn’t finding people,” Oliver said, continuing his bit. “I’m just saying, when you are reduced to pinning a badge on the 59-year-old star of ‘The Dog Who Saved Christmas,’ ‘The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation,’ ‘The Dog Who Saved the Holidays,’ ‘The Dog Who Saved Halloween,’ ‘The Dog Who Saved Easter’ and ‘The Dog Who Saved Summer,’ maybe you are in trouble.”

He added that enlisting Cain won’t reap the best results in terms of having a well-known face for ICE – nor does he need to mask up, as some agents have been seen doing in public – because he’s not the most recognizable celebrity.

“No need for that guy to wear a mask because the chances of anyone recognizing him are f—king zero,” Oliver said.

“Attorneys told us the only two things you should say to them are: ‘Am I free to leave?’ And, ‘I want to speak to a lawyer.’ That’s it,” Oliver said. “‘You have the right to remain silent’ … And I recognize that in some cases you may be unable to help yourself from saying: ‘Didn’t you used to be Superman? I thought you died.’ … But that really is it.”

Cain first shared that he’s one of the newest members of ICE in a Friday X post.

“I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it,” Cain said as he called on folks to join along with him. “So if you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets. I like that, I voted for that. They need your help, we need your help to protect our homeland and our families.”