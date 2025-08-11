John Oliver Predicts Roman Polanski Comeback ‘If He’s Willing to Wear a MAGA Hat’ | Video

President Trump has pardoned and actively worked to rehabilitate the image of several convicted criminals, and John Oliver wouldn’t be surprised if convicted sex offender Roman Polanski is next. Well, so long as he’s willing to publicly support Trump.

During Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” the HBO host focused his main segment on Trump’s immigration enforcement policies. Among them has been the reallocation of government employees from organizations including the FBI, DEA, IRS, Postal Service and more to ICE for deportation raids.

Oliver then pointed out that even an employee has publicly said how “infuriating” it is that drug cases, human trafficking cases and child exploitation cases have all been deprioritized, which made the host chuckle.

“I’ve got to say, for a guy who pandered so heavily to people convinced pedophile sex offenders and traffickers had infiltrated our government, Trump’s sure making the government a lot friendlier to them,” Oliver said.

The comedian was, of course, referring to members of the conspiracy group QAnon. Oliver then brought receipts on exactly how Trump has helped these people.

“Ghislaine Maxwell’s in a nicer cell now. Lawrence Taylor’s advising on kids’ physical fitness. F–k it, at this point if he’s willing to wear a MAGA hat, I really don’t see why Roman Polanski can’t come back!” Oliver joked.

Indeed, Maxwell was moved to a minimum security prison last week, where a majority of the inmates are serving time for nonviolent offenses and white-collar crimes. Last year, former NFL star Taylor was charged in Florida for failing to update his address on the state’s sex offender registry.

It wouldn’t be unheard of for a disgraced celebrity to support Trump after a pardon. As recently as Saturday, disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyer said the rapper might align with Trump, should the president offer him a pardon.