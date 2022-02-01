It’s a “Friday Night Lights” reunion on Apple TV+. Actress Connie Britton, who played Tami Taylor on the acclaimed drama series, will star in “FNL” showrunner Jason Katims’ new Apple TV+ drama series “Dear Edward” alongside Taylor Schilling (“Orange Is the New Black”) and Colin O’Brien (“Wonka”).

Apple TV+ has ordered the 10-episode drama series from Apple Studios that will be written, showrun and executive produced by Katims. Fisher Stevens (“Palmer”) will direct the first episode and will serve as an executive producer on the pilot. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Ann Napolitano.

“Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. The new series is described as a heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of what makes us human.

Katims recently created the Amazon Prime Video series “As We See It,” which premiered in January. Following the end of “Friday Night Lights,” he served as showrunner on NBC’s tearjerking drama “Parenthood.” “Dear Edward” is the first series to hail from Katims’ overall deal with Apple TV+.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Dear Edward” will be written by Katims, who serves as executive producer through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Author Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside Stevens. David Boyd will serve as producing director. “Dear Edward,” the novel, is published by The Dial Press.