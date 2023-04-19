‘Dear Edward’ Canceled by Apple TV+ After One Season

“Dear Edward” won’t be getting a second season on Apple TV+. The streamer has canceled the drama after one season, TheWrap has confirmed.

The series was a reunion for of “Friday Night Lights” showrunner Katims and star Connie Britton. The drama was based on Ann Napolitano’s 2020 novel of the same name, as it followed a preteen named Edward – played by Colin O’Brien of “Grey’s Anatomy” who was the only survivor of a plane crash that killed his family. Unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed, as Edward and others figure out how to move forward in the wake of the crash.

In addition to Britton and O’Brien, Taylor Schilling “Orange Is the New Black,” Brian d’Arcy James “13 Reasons Why,” Anna Uzele “City on a Hill,” Jasmin Walker “Love Life,” and Idris Debrand of BBC 2’s “MotherFatherSon,” among others round out the cast.

Katims wrote the series and was a executive producer. Napolitano and Fisher Stevens “Succession” and “Palmer” also were executive producers. Stevens also directed the series’ pilot.

“Dear Edward” joins two other series, “Little Voice” and “Shantaram” as scripted originals to get axed after a single season – that weren’t intended to be closed-ended single-season stories.