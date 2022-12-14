‘Dear Edward’ First Look: Connie Britton Reunites With ‘Friday Night Lights’ EP for Apple’s Buzzy Screen Adaptation

Apple Studios today announced the premiere date for the first season of its TV series adaptation of “Dear Edward,” starring Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling.

The show, based on the bestselling novel by Ann Napolitano, will drop its first three episodes on Friday, Feb. 3, 2022. The rest of the 10-episode order will roll out weekly every Friday through March 24.

Colin O’Brien and Taylor Schilling in “Dear Edward” first look photo. (Apple TV+)

“Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (Colin O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who remains the lone survivor of a devastating commercial plane crash. He loses his family to the tragic accident. As Edward and others all over the world figure out how to move on in the wake of the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

The show stars Emmy nominee Britton, SAG Award winner Schilling and introduces the young O’Brien. The ensemble cast also includes Amy Forsyth, Anna Uzele, Audrey Corsa, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Douglas M. Griffin, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris DeBrand, Ivan Shaw, Jenna Qureshi, Khloe Bruno and Maxwell Jenkins.

“Dear Edward” is written by Emmy Award winner Jason Katims Katims, who serves as showrunner. He executive produces through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Book author Ann Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside Fisher Stevens (“Palmer”), who is set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot.

Katims has previously worked with Britton on “Friday Night Lights,” which he also executive produced. Britton starred as Tami Taylor. Over the years, Britton has been nominated for five Emmys for her work on series like “Friday Night Lights,” “American Horror Story,” “Nashville” and “The White Lotus. More recently, she has appeared in “Breaking” (2022) as Lisa Larson and “Luckiest Girl Alive” as Dina, mother of main character TiffAni FaNelli.

Taylor Schilling is known for her work as Piper Chapman on the Netflix original comedy series “Orange Is the New Black” and most recently starred on Hulu’s Emmy-nominated “Pam & Tommy.”