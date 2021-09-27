Dear Evan Hansen

Universal

Why ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Flopped With $7.5 Million Box Office Opening | Analysis

by and | September 27, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Universal film joins ”In the Heights“ as the latest big-screen musical to misfire

Universal’s “Dear Evan Hansen” has become the latest Broadway musical adaptation to flop in U.S. theaters, opening below its weak projections to an even-weaker $7.5 million weekend debut, just three months after Warner Bros.’ Lin-Manuel Miranda musical “In the Heights” also failed to launch.

It’s not that the film had huge stars or big buzz, but Universal had certainly hoped the Tony-winning hit from Oscar-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul grappling would find both critical acclaim and commercial success.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor, Twitter: @bverhoev

