Dear Evan Hansen Toronto TIFF

Courtesy of TIFF

Universal Aims to Head Off ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Online Backlash

by and | September 21, 2021 @ 6:09 AM

The musical is facing virulent early reviews, weak tracking and criticism for casting 27-year-old Ben Platt as a high school student

Universal is aiming to head off unexpectedly harsh reviews, anemic box office tracking numbers and an online backlash to its star-studded musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” about the touchy subject of a lonely teenager faking a friendship with a peer who committed suicide.

The studio, the movie’s producers and star Ben Platt were all caught off guard by critics who savaged the film at this month’s Toronto Film Festival for everything from Platt’s real-life age of 27 to the singing itself to the treatment of teenage depression, individuals with knowledge of the film told TheWrap. The film currently holds a 47% score on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, and a 41 score on Metacritic.

Become a member to read more.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Will Facebook Finally Be Forced to Change After Devastating Wall Street Journal Exposés? | Analysis
walter parkes men in black vr dreamscape

Dreamscape’s Walter Parkes on New ‘Men in Black’ Interactive Experience and the Future of Virtual Reality
The 73rd Emmy Awards

Emmys Audience Grows 16% From Last Year to 7.4 Million Viewers
The Neighborhood

Emmys Host Cedric the Entertainer’s ‘The Neighborhood’ Is a Hit – Especially Among Black Viewers
michael winship wga

After Contentious WGA East Election, What’s Next for the Newsroom Organizing Debate?
brooklyn nine nine

Ratings: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Ends NBC Shift With Quiet Series Finale
movie streaming deals wild west

Inside Film Talent Deals in the Streaming Era: ‘It’s the Wild, Wild West’
America's Got Talent - Season 16

‘Big Brother’ Beats ‘AGT’ Season 16 Finale in TV Ratings
facebook logo

As Facebook Limits Political Content, News Publishers Brace for Less Vitriol – and Traffic
Cry Macho

‘Cry Macho': Will Clint Eastwood’s Loyal Fans Choose Theaters or HBO Max?
America's Got Talent - Season 16

Ratings: ‘AGT’ Performance Finale Can’t Shake ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Key Demo