The first trailer for “Dear Evan Hansen” — the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical with Ben Platt reprising his stage role — sends Platt back to high school with the message that “you are not alone.”

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” director Stephen Chbosky directs the inspiring “Dear Evan Hansen” for the screen. He’s brought with him an impressive cast that includes Amy Adams, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Julianne Moore, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan, DeMarius Copes and Danny Pino.

Platt stars as an anxious and isolated high school student named Evan Hansen who briefly makes a friend with a boy named Connor just before Connor dies of suicide. After Connor’s death, Hansen gets caught in a lie that brings him closer to his classmate’s family, even though he only knew very little about Connor.

The film also has a screenplay by the show’s own Steven Levenson, who won a Tony for the stage production, with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land”). It features original songs “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through a Window,” “For Forever” and “Words Fail.”

Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are producing the film. Michael Bederman, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are all executive producing.

Universal is releasing the film in theaters on Sept. 24. Check out the first trailer for “Dear Evan Hansen” here and above.