Tupac Shakur in Dear Mama (Credit: FX)

DEAR MAMA “Changes” Episode 2 (Airs Friday, April 21). Pictured: Tupac Shakur. CR: FX

FX’s ‘Dear Mama’ Scores Most-Watched Unscripted Premiere in Network’s History

by | April 28, 2023 @ 12:07 PM

The docuseries about Afeni and Tupac Shakur comes from director Allen Hughes

Afeni and Tupac Shakur are making history once again. FX has reported that its five-part docuseries about the mother and son, “Dear Mama,” scored the most-watched premiere episode for an unscripted series in FX’s history. The series premiered on the network before becoming available to stream on Hulu. Those combined numbers account for the record-breaking performance.

Kayla Cobb

