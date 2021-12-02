Netflix has ordered a sequel to the worst year ever with “Death to 2021,” a new mockumentary special from “Black Mirror” executive producer Annabel Jones and Ben Caudell.

“Death to 2021,” which will debut Dec. 27, stars Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Joe Keery, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan, Nick Mohammed and others.

As you may notice, some of those actors are returning cast members from “Death to 2020,” which featured this lineup: Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Lisa Kudrow, Diane Morgan, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery and narrated by Laurence Fishburne.

“Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker, who was the creator and executive producer of “Death to 2020,” is not directly involved in this followup, which comes from his and Jones’ Broke and Bones production Banner.

Brooker “was happy — now the format is established — to take the time back on ‘Death to 2021’ to work on other shows which are demanding his time,” a Netflix spokesperson told TheWrap Thursday, when Brooker’s name was noticeably absent from the credits list on “Death to 2021.”

Here’s the official description for “Death to 2021,” courtesy of Netflix:

“A year unlike any other in history, (excluding the last one)…so to celebrate Netflix brings you Death to 2021, a comedy event that tells the story of another dreadful year. This landmark documentary-style special mixes archival footage harvested from across the year with commentary from fictitious characters played by some of the world’s most beloved actors.”

Watch the teaser for the “Death to 2021” special via the video above.

“Death to 2021” is executive produced by Jones and Caudell, and produced by Nick Vaughan-Smith. Caudell is lead writer and Jack Clough and Josh Ruben directed the special.

The project hails from Jones and Brooker’s Broke and Bones production company.