Debbie Harry Wants Florence Pugh to Play Her in the Blondie Biopic: ‘She Could Do Anything’

Debbie Harry knows exactly who she wants to play her in an upcoming biopic: “We Live in Time” star Florence Pugh. As Harry told The Sunday Times, “I would be in heaven. I just think she’s a great actor and she could do anything.”

Harry currently has two films — a documentary and the aforementioned biopic — in development with Charlotte Wells. No one has been officially tapped to play Harry (yet).

While she’s most known as the frontwoman for Blondie, Harry also enjoyed a career as an actress throughout the 1980s, when she had roles in “Videodrome” and “Hairspray,” as well as “New York Stories.”

In a September 2025 interview with The Believer, Harry reflected on how learning the Method and performing onstage both informed her performance in the band.

“I was fortunate to learn about the Method. The famous actors who used it are all terrific. And I think that maybe nowadays it’s considered normal, or just the way acting’s done,” she explained. “As far as the guts of it all, it’s obvious to me when I watch vocal contests on TV. There’s such perfection, such insane technique –almost operatic, some of these singers — and yet it’s not: Who are they? Who is that person? Technique can be like an insurance policy. But sometimes flying by the seat of your pants, without insurance or without a parachute, is what really makes you good. It really makes you better.”

“To be an artist, you have to be able to touch areas that maybe you don’t want to touch, or that you are afraid to touch,” Harry also said. “And I can’t honestly say that I get there every single time. When you’re doing multiple gigs in a row, you don’t always achieve those moments that you really want to achieve.”

In 2024 Harry was named one of the faces of Gucci’s campaign by Nan Goldin. The campaign, titled “We Will Always Have London,” also featured Kelsey Lu and showcased the brand’s Cruise 2025 collection.