Deborah Norville Exits ‘Inside Edition’ After 30 Years

Deborah Norville is stepping away from “Inside Edition” after 30 years.

The longtime anchor announced Wednesday that her time in the chair would end at the end of the current “Inside Edition” season.

“They made me a lovely offer to stay, but there are things I’d like to do and places I want to do them that continuing here doesn’t permit,” Norville said. “So, at the end of the season, I’ll be moving on. I’ve got some exciting things in the works, which I’ll talk about later, but what I want to say now is what a privilege it’s been to lead ‘Inside Edition’ for all these years. To work with the incredibly talented team here, and to be invited into your homes every day, it’s an honor I don’t take lightly.”

Norville joined “Inside Edition” back in 1995 and won herself two Emmys while serving as anchor. She helmed 30 of the syndicated newsmagazine’s 37 seasons.

“Deborah’s powerful presence, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes, has contributed immensely to the success of ‘Inside Edition’ for the past 30 years,” Charles Lachman, executive producer for the show, shared. “She has made a lasting impact on the show, and I’m excited to follow along as she builds upon her outstanding broadcast legacy in her next chapter.”

While Norville is stepping away from “Inside Edition,” she is staying in business with CBS. It was announced back in December that she would be hosting a new syndicated trivia game show called “The Perfect Line.” The show is set to premiere in the fall.