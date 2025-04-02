Colbert Mocks Trump for Trying to Make Climate Change a Good Thing: ‘All That Is Bad Is Now Good’ | Video

“I don’t know about you, but I am feeling good about America … April Fools!” Stephen Colbert began at the top of Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

Colbert kicked off his monologue by slamming and mocking President Donald Trump over his approach to both immigration and climate change. Responding to a report stating that the president wants to reframe climate change as a good thing, Colbert proclaimed, “All that is bad is now good! War is peace. Hate is love. Higher prices are lower prices. And that thing where you bite the inside of your cheek and then you can’t stop biting the exact same spot all day long … is now brunch.”

“It’s not warming oceans, it’s unlimited seafood bisque,” the “Late Show” host continued, further mocking the president. In response to one expert’s assertion that Trump’s efforts can not actually turn something like tick-borne diseases into a positive thing, Colbert referenced the president’s recent Oval Office visit from Kid Rock and joked, “What will make it true is when Trump signs the executive order saying tick-borne diseases are a good thing next to his good friend Kid Tick.”

You can watch the full “Late Show” monologue yourself in the video below:

“The only thing worse than Trump’s global warming ideas are his immigration ideas,” Colbert added, pivoting his focus to the Trump administration’s recent mass deportations of supposedly illegal immigrants and purported Venezuelan gang members to an El Salvadoran prison where detainees are reportedly not allowed visitors or any time outdoors. “Those are the kind of inhuman conditions previously only endured by people who work at Amazon,” Colbert jested.

Bringing up the administration’s recent admission that it deported a legally protected Maryland father to that same foreign prison, Colbert called the incident “off-the-charts insane.”

“This is very bad but at least they admitted their mistake. I mean, who among us hasn’t accidentally popped a black bag over the head of a Maryland father and then rendered him to a hellscape prison in El Salvador?” he sarcastically asked. “Let’s just bring him back! No harm, no foul, right? Wrong.”

Colbert went on to warn viewers about the dangers of the Trump administration’s insistence that it has no ability to bring the wrongly deported man back to America and that the president’s “primacy in foreign affairs” is more important than the lives of the Maryland father and his family. “If that stands then it’s goodbye habeas corpus,” Colbert said. “Trump’s primacy outweighs the courts, and don’t think that that only applies to folks like this detainee.

“If there’s no due process, we have no idea if any of these people are citizens,” he concluded, “meaning every single person on American soil is now at risk of being disappeared until the day Trump and his goons are finally out of power.”