When “Will & Grace” was first coming onto NBC’s airwaves, the network’s former president had one request for Debra Messing: bigger boobs.

“The very first fitting, they had the chicken cutlets to make me bigger,” the actress said during the NBC sitcom’s 25th anniversary panel discussion at the Paley Center for Media on Monday evening. “I just wasn’t a fan of like the whole idea of it.”

Rather than giving into the request, Messing pushed back.

“I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t need that,” she continued. “And they’re like, ‘Well, it’s the president of the network [saying this].’ And I said, ‘If he wants it, then he needs to come here and tell me to my face.'”

Messing, who went on to win an Emmy for her portrayal of interior designer Grace Adler, starred alongside Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally.

The show earned a total of 18 Primetime Emmy Awards and 83 nominations during its run on the network from 1998 to 2006. It was later revived in 2017 and ran until 2020.

For fans who are hopeful for the possibility of yet another “Will & Grace” reboot, Messing suggested that it wouldn’t be happening anytime soon.

“We were so privileged to be able to come back and do that. So few casts were able to come back and live in those characters again,” she said. “I made a joke. I was like, the only thing that I could possibly see us coming back as was like “Will & Grace: The Golden Girls.”