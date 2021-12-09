‘Deep Water’ With Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Pulled From Theatrical Release

“Deep Water,” a thriller from 20th Century Studios starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, has been removed from the theatrical release calendar.

The film was originally set to be released January 14, 2022, but it was removed from the schedule released on Thursday. It’s unclear if the film will be rescheduled at a later date.

Adrian Lyne directs the thriller that is based on a Patricia Highsmith psychological thriller novel from 1957. The book, also titled “Deep Water,” tells the story of a married couple in a small town whose loveless marriage is held together only thanks to an arrangement in which she is allowed to take however many lovers she wishes, so long as she never abandons her family. But when the husband grows jealous, he concocts a murderous plot in which slowly, many of the lovers turn up dead.

Also starring in the film are Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Blanchard, Finn Wittrock and Jacob Elordi. “Deep Water” is Lyne’s first film since 2002 and the director is best known for films such as “Flashdance” and “Fatal Attraction.” Zach Helm and Sam Levinson wrote the screenplay.

Affleck and de Armas were in talks to join the project back in 2019 when it was to be fully financed by New Regency.

On Thursday, Disney also added the animated film “Strange World” to the release slate for a release at Thanksgiving 2022.