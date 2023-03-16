Rick Allen, Def Leppard’s drummer, was assaulted outside his hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday night, authorities say.

Allen, who lost his arm in a car accident in 1984, was outside the Four Seasons when he was attacked by 19-year-old Max Edward Hartley of Ohio, according to a police report obtained by multiple outlets.

Fort Lauderdale Police said that Allen was smoking a cigarette when Hartley ran at him and knocked him down. The musician “hit his head on the ground, causing injury,” stated the report. Hartley also attacked a woman who came to Allen’s aid.

Hartley was arrested at nearby hotel where he was breaking car windows and taken to Broward County Jail. The teen, who was in Florida for spring break, is out on bail and has been charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and abusing an elderly or disabled adult.

Allen had just performed with Def Leppard on Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The British band is on tour with Mötley Crüe.

According to Miami channel WSVN 7, Allen intends to prosecute. TheWrap has reached out to the band’s rep, but further details are not known about the drummer’s condition at this time.

Def Leppard’s hits include “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and “Photograph.” They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.