Deirdre Bolton Joins ABC News From Fox Business Network

ABC News announced on Monday that Deirdre Bolton will join its team covering the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Bolton previously worked at Fox Business Network and Fox News. She will be based in New York as a correspondent.

Also Read: 'Good Morning America' Anchor George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive for Coronavirus

In an email to the news division, ABC News president James Goldston praised Bolton: “As an accomplished reporter, Deirdre is adept at translating complex financial concepts into understandable ideas and facts. She reported on some of the biggest stories over the past two decades. In 2018, Deirdre covered the North Korea-United States Singapore Summit and its economic implications for the US and Asia. She reported live from the ground following the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, focusing on their economic effects, including what they meant for a country and region where tourism is a huge part of its GDP. During the 2007-2008 financial crisis, she provided straightforward explanations of the global financial meltdown daily and ways the audience could find much-needed help.”

Goldston also praised the business team for the work they’re doing at this “historic moment” in America, as the economic impact of the pandemic is just beginning to be understood.

At Fox Business, Bolton hosted “Risk & Reward with Deirdre Bolton.” Prior to that, she was at Bloomberg TV, where she hosted “Money Moves with Deirdre Bolton.” She has also worked at CBS News and was a Wall Street banker before entering media.