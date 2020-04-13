Deirdre Bolton Joins ABC News From Fox Business Network

She previously hosted Fox Business’ “Risk & Reward with Deirdre Bolton”

| April 13, 2020 @ 8:53 AM
Deirdre Bolton

Getty Images

ABC News announced on Monday that Deirdre Bolton will join its team covering the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Bolton previously worked at Fox Business Network and Fox News. She will be based in New York as a correspondent.

Also Read: 'Good Morning America' Anchor George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive for Coronavirus

In an email to the news division, ABC News president James Goldston praised Bolton: “As an accomplished reporter, Deirdre is adept at translating complex financial concepts into understandable ideas and facts. She reported on some of the biggest stories over the past two decades. In 2018, Deirdre covered the North Korea-United States Singapore Summit and its economic implications for the US and Asia. She reported live from the ground following the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, focusing on their economic effects, including what they meant for a country and region where tourism is a huge part of its GDP. During the 2007-2008 financial crisis, she provided straightforward explanations of the global financial meltdown daily and ways the audience could find much-needed help.”

Goldston also praised the business team for the work they’re doing at this “historic moment” in America, as the economic impact of the pandemic is just beginning to be understood.

At Fox Business, Bolton hosted “Risk & Reward with Deirdre Bolton.” Prior to that, she was at Bloomberg TV, where she hosted “Money Moves with Deirdre Bolton.” She has also worked at CBS News and was a Wall Street banker before entering media.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
1 of 49

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE