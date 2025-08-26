‘Deli Boys’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu, Fred Armisen Joins Cast

“Deli Boys” will return to Hulu for second season.

Hulu granted a Season 2 renewal to the comedy series, the streamer announced Tuesday, with Fred Armisen (“Saturday Night Live,” “Wednesday”) joining as a series regular.

Armisen will join series stars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh and Poorna Jagannathan, who headlined the first installment. “Deli Boys” centers on a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers (Ali and Shaikh) who lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld,” per the official logline.

In Season 2, Armisen will play a legendary gambling savant with a global casino empire with an uncanny ability to read people like cards, who is described as “uniquely brilliant and deeply unhinged — a deadly combo if you cross him.”

Armisen is best known for starring on “SNL” for 11 seasons, and has worn many hats as a co-writer, co-star and producer of HBO’s “Los Espookys” and IFC’s “Documentary Now,” as well as co-writer and co-star of IFC’s “Portlandia.” His recent acting credits include Netflix’s “Wednesday” Season 2, Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and Judd Apatow’s “The Bubble.”

“Deli Boys” was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and

Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions, and hails from Onyx Collective and 20th Television. Michelle Nader serves as showrunner, and executive produces alongside Saeed, Konner and Silver.

Armisen is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, WME, and Yorn, Levine,

Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich, Goodell & Gellman.