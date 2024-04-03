Delroy Lindo Joins Ryan Coogler’s Untitled Warner Bros. Project

Delroy Lindo has signed on for Ryan Coogler’s untitled feature film that will be released by Warner Bros. in March 2025, the studio confirmed to TheWrap.

The star of “Da 5 Bloods” and “The Harder They Fall” will appear in the film alongside Michael B. Jordan, Coogler’s longtime cinematic collaborator. Lindo’s role and details on the plot are being kept secret as production is set to begin in New Orleans later this spring.

Coogler wrote the script and is also producing via his production company Proximity Media. Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian will also produce.

Lindo has been known for his multiple collaborations with Spike Lee in films like “Malcolm X,” “Clockers,” and most recently “Da 5 Bloods,” where he received critical praise for his performance as a bitter, trauma-stricken Vietnam War veteran. He also appeared in Jeymes Samuel’s 2021 Western “The Harder They Fall” as U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves and opposite Kerry Washington in the Hulu series “Unprisoned,” which just finished production on its second season.

Lindo is repped by IAG. The casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.