Deltatre Acquires Endeavor Streaming

Deltatre, the international provider of streaming, digital, data, and graphics solutions for the sports, media, and entertainment industries, will acquire Endeavor Streaming from Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc., the company announced on Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Deltatre said it will be joining its product suite that includes D3 VOLT, FORGE and AXIS with Endeavor Streaming’s pure-play OTT product VESPER to create a “digital and streaming platform leader.”

As part of the acquisition, the companies will also unite their digital strategy, consulting, and direct-to-consumer growth marketing services.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The joint portfolio of clients includes the NFL, UFC, Sky, Rogers, NBA, WWE, MLB, BritBox, Bell Media, LIV Golf, ICC, World Rugby, and UEFA.

“Together, we are extremely well-positioned to lead at every level of the industry – and this investment underscores our commitment to broadening the value we bring to existing and future clients. Endeavor Streaming is a highly respected player in our industry and its offerings are a natural complement to our existing products and services,” said Andrea Marini, CEO of Deltatre.

“Endeavor Streaming has established itself as a trusted partner to the world’s largest sports and media companies, as they transition their businesses from linear-driven experiences into a direct-to-consumer driven future,” said Fred Santarpia, President of Endeavor Streaming. “With Deltatre, we look forward to delivering even greater opportunities to create value for our partners in growing audiences and revenue.”

This news comes after Silver Lake closed its $25 billion deal to take Endeavor private in March. Endeavor first started exploring a potential sale of some of its events, including Frieze, the Miami Open and Madrid Open tennis tournaments, back in October. Endeavor also sold On Location, Professional Bull Riders and IMG to TKO Group Holdings in a $3.25 billion all-equity deal. Additionally, former Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell bought WME Sport’s football division.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal advisor to Deltatre, and New Deal Advisors SpA is acting as its financial advisor. Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal advisor to Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc., and The Raine Group is acting as its financial advisor.