YouTube released the first trailer for its upcoming Demi Lovato docuseries “Dancing With the Devil” on Wednesday, teasing the pop star’s frank discussion about her recent struggles.

The four-part series, which is set to open the South by Southwest Film Festival next month, will explore the moments that led up to Lovato’s near-fatal overdose in 2018. In the clip, Lovato reveals that she had three strokes and a heart attack during her hospitalization, with doctors at one point predicting she had as little as five minutes left to live.

“I crossed a line that I had never crossed… I snapped,” Lovato says at one point in the trailer, which is soundtracked by an as-yet-unreleased song from the pop star, who goes on to declare she’s “starting over.”

Also Read: Demi Lovato's Docuseries 'Dancing With the Devil' to Open 2021 SXSW Film Festival

The docuseries features interviews with Lovato as well as her friends and family, with appearances by Elton John and Christina Aguilera.

Here’s the full description for the series:

“Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” is a powerful four-part docuseries exploring every aspect that led to Lovato’s nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath. Viewers are granted unprecedented access to the superstar’s personal and musical journey during the most trying time of her life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional and mental health. Far deeper than an inside look beyond the celebrity surface, the docuseries is an intimate portrait of addiction, and the process of healing and empowerment.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner and produced by OBB Pictures and Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, the YouTube Original series premieres March 23.

See the trailer for “Dancing With the Devil” here and above.