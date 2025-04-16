Demi Moore revealed she knew Mikey Madison from “Anora” would be the one to take home the Oscar for Best Actress and said she didn’t feel disappointed.

“I leaned over and whispered to my manager, ‘I think it’s going to be Mikey,” Moore told Time magazine Wednesday in an interview. “I don’t know why I knew, but I did.”

Aside from Madison, Moore was up against Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón and Fernanda Torres. For Moore, it didn’t matter who won, as she says she was cool, calm and collected about whatever the outcome may have been.

“I was so centered and calm. I didn’t feel gutted. I didn’t feel any of those kinds of things,” Moore shared. “I just trusted, and am in trust of whatever is going to unfold.”

While she admits it would have been nice to have won, she shares that she does not let that natural human response fester.

“The physical, human part that has ego, of course, has disappointment,” Moore explained. “It certainly would have been wonderful to have won.”

While the longtime actress did not get the Oscar, she did take home a Golden Globe for the role, in the category Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. During her acceptance speech, she reflected on a moment when a former agent labeled her a “popcorn actress.”

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress and, at that time, I made that mean that this was not something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged,” Moore said. “I bought in, and I believed that and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it — maybe I was complete, maybe I’ve done what I was supposed to do.”

She concluded: “I had a woman say to me, just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick … And so today I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong.”