Demi Moore Hints That the Producer Who Called Her a ‘Popcorn Actress’ Is Dead: ‘May Have Been Rolling Over in His Grave’ | Video

When Demi Moore revealed during her Golden Globe acceptance speech this year that a producer once called her nothing more than “a popcorn actress,” one question immediately followed: who was the producer?

Well, Moore still isn’t naming names, but during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday night, the actress did hint that said producer is no longer alive.

Stopping by the ABC show in support of her Oscar-nominated performance in “The Substance,” Moore’s speech from the Globes was almost immediately brought up by Kimmel, who applauded her words. But, the host also wondered if she’d considered that the producer in question might be watching and realize that she was calling him out.

“He may have been rolling over in his grave,” Moore said with a laugh.

That said, the actress noted that with the success of “The Substance,” she’s been reframing how it feels to be a “popcorn actress” and actually embracing it.

“How fortunate do I feel that I am in a movie that not only is a popcorn movie, that’s got people into the theaters to have a communal experience, but it’s also getting critical acclaim?” she said to massive applause. “So, two things are possible at the same time!”

Speaking of her Oscar run as a whole, Moore admitted that she’s trying to keep herself balanced all through the process. “The most important thing is remembering not to make it mean too much, but also to remember not to make it mean too little, so I can just be in the joy,” she shared.

You can watch Demi Moore’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video, above.