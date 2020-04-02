Democratic Party Convention Delayed From July to Mid-August

The Democratic National Convention has been pushed back from July to mid-August “in light of the unprecedented health crisis facing our country” in the form of the coronavirus pandemic, the DNC announced Thursday.
The move is meant to increase the chance that the party convention, which was slated to be held in Milwaukee and will still be held there, can continue safely with delegates, journalists and supporters still in attendance.
Originally, the convention was set to take place between July 13-16. The new convention will take place Aug. 17, one week ahead of the Republican National Convention, which President Donald Trump has said will still go forward.
“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention. During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders,” read a Thursday statement from Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee.
Solmonese’s statement continued, “I have always believed that American innovation and ingenuity shine brightest during our darkest days, and for that reason, I’m confident our convention planning team and our partners will find a way to deliver a convention in Milwaukee this summer that places our Democratic nominee on the path to victory in November.”
A DNC statement pointed to Wisconsin’s “battleground” status when outlining why the convention, a first for the state, will be historic. On Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of two contenders for the Democratic nomination that will take place there Aug. 17, called for the April 7 primary in the state to be delayed in light of the virus, as well.
25. "To Kill a Mockingbird" (1962)
Since you can’t see Aaron Sorkin’s new adaptation on Broadway right now, you can check out the classic film with an impeccable and honorable performance by Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch. We should just say, watch everything on Amazon Prime.
24. "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982)
Another Spielberg classic, it feels like every kids movie or nostalgia show or movie of the last 20 years owes a big debt to “E.T.” And if you watched that adorable holiday ad from last year, it’s worth checking out just how well the original holds up. Again, you can watch this on Amazon Prime in collaboration with Starz.
23. "The Grapes of Wrath" (1940)
John Ford’s adaptation of the classic John Steinbeck novel is unfortunately not available for streaming at present.
22. "Some Like It Hot" (1959)
AFI in a separate list named Billy Wilder’s “Some Like It Hot” the funniest movie ever made. It’s a riot featuring Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon as two musicians who disguise themselves as women in order to evade the mob. It also features Marilyn Monroe at her absolute best. Also watch this on Amazon Prime Video or The Criterion Channel.
21. "Chinatown" (1974)
“Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown.” That’s the capper to a near-perfect movie rich with a web of corruption, deceit and crime. It also has a masterful Jack Nicholson performance in which he’s in virtually every scene, not to mention wearing a bandage on his nose for most of the film. You can also see this on Amazon in collaboration with Starz.
20. "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946)
It’s usually a Christmas tradition, but Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” is a rousing, feel-good story at any time of year and is an especially poignant message about valuing life and others in these hard times. Watch it on Amazon Prime.
19. "On the Waterfront" (1954)
Marlon Brando had already given titanic performances in films like “A Streetcar Named Desire,” but his sobering work in Elia Kazan’s “On the Waterfront” helped the film sweep the Oscars, including Best Picture. It’s a drama and crime film about an ex-prize fighter who “coulda been a contender” and helps stand up to his corrupt union bosses. Watch it on the Criterion Collection/Crackle.
18. "The General" (1927)
Arguably Buster Keaton’s finest silent film (he also has a quick cameo in “Sunset Boulevard”), “The General” is different from Chaplin’s “City Lights” in that it doesn’t have the same sentimental side and is instead jammed with laughs and incredible stunts the likes of which only Keaton could do. It's on Amazon Prime.
17. "The Graduate" (1967)
Mike Nichols’ “The Graduate” helped to herald the shift Old Hollywood to New Hollywood, introducing American audiences to a style of filmmaking popularized by European giants of the early ‘60s. But it also helped to shape a new kind of teen counterculture and made Dustin Hoffman a star. It's available on The Criterion Channel/CBS All Access.
16. "Sunset Boulevard" (1950)
Billy Wilder’s film noir probes the fading glory of Old Hollywood with Gloria Swanson as an old star of silent pictures, Noram Desmond. It’s a perfect place to start exploring the noir genre, as the Top 100 also includes films like “Double Indemnity” and “The Maltese Falcon.” You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video and The Criterion Channel.
15. "2001: A Space Odyssey" (1968)
Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi masterpiece was polarizing in its day (and still is), but it’s visually awe-inspiring, remarkably tense and a profound and spiritual story on the pursuit for higher meaning in life. Ideally it’s worth seeing on film in the biggest theater possible, but seeing as you’re not going anywhere during the coronavirus, streaming will do. It's available on DirecTV.
14. "Psycho" (1960)
Alfred Hitchock’s “Psycho” is as tightly wound of a thriller as you’ll ever see, using imposing black and white cinematography and Bernard Hermann’s riveting score to brilliantly set the mood. Just don’t take a shower afterwards. You can watch it on Amazon in collaboration with Starz.
13. "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" (1977)
Ok, we’re guessing you’ve seen this one already or maybe heard of it. But if you are doing a marathon of the AFI Top 100 list, it’s worth it to see the wonder, creativity and old-fashioned charms of George Lucas’ original “Star Wars” film in the context of all the other classics on this list. It’s available on Disney+.
12. "The Searchers" (1956)
You can watch John Ford's "The Searchers," starring John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter and Natalie Wood, on DirecTV.
11. "City Lights" (1931)
Charlie Chaplin's lovely "City Lights" is available for streaming on The Criterion Channel is a great place to start for anyone new to silent cinema.
10. "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)
The famous movie about Dorothy and her journey to Oz, directed by Victor Fleming, is available for your viewing pleasure on Fubo.
9. "Vertigo" (1958)
Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo," starring James Stewart and Kim Novak, is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, in collaboration with Starz.
8. "Schindler's List" (1993)
Steven Spielberg's famous World War II drama is available on Amazon Prime Video, in collaboration with Starz.
7. "Lawrence of Arabia" (1962)
David Lean's 3 hour 48 min drama is available on Crackle -- however, you'll have to watch it with ads.
6. "Gone With the Wind" (1939)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
5. "Singin' in the Rain" (1952)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
4. "Raging Bull" (1980)
You can watch Martin Scorsese's "Raging Bull" on Amazon Prime. The film stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Frank Vincent and Cathy Moriarty.
3. "Casablanca" (1943)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
2. "The Godfather" (1972)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
1. "Citizen Kane" (1941)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
