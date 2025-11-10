Democrats Divided Over Shutdown Compromise, Call Out Schumer for Failing to ‘Meet This Moment’

House Democrats slammed Senate Democrats – specifically Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer – after eight senators voted with Republicans Sunday night to reopen the government.

On Monday, many Democrats spoke out in rage toward Schumer and the Senate Democrats who broke ranks in their voting for merely a promise to vote on Affordable Care Act funding in the future and rehiring fired federal workers.

Rep. Mike Levin called out Schumer Monday on social media, saying Senate Democrats should “move on from his leadership.”

“Chuck Schumer has not met this moment and Senate Democrats would be wise to move on from his leadership,” Levin wrote.

Chuck Schumer has not met this moment and Senate Democrats would be wise to move on from his leadership. — Mike Levin (@MikeLevin) November 10, 2025

Rep. Rashida Tlaib followed suit, adding: “Sen. Schumer has failed to meet this moment and is out of touch with the American people. The Democratic Party needs leaders who fight and deliver for working people. Schumer should step down.”

Sen. Schumer has failed to meet this moment and is out of touch with the American people. The Democratic Party needs leaders who fight and deliver for working people.



Schumer should step down. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) November 10, 2025

Pete Buttigieg added his voice to the dissenters, calling the agreement the swayed Democrats sided with Republicans on a “bad deal.”

“Everyday life – making it better and more affordable – must always be our bottom line,” he wrote. “For months, I’ve been hearing from people bracing for their health insurance bills to skyrocket – so much that some will lose coverage altogether. Some say they simply haven’t even opened their letter yet, dreading the bad news. Any deal that fails to address this directly is a bad deal.”

It's a bad deal.



Everyday life – making it better and more affordable – must always be our bottom line.



For months, I’ve been hearing from people bracing for their health insurance bills to skyrocket – so much that some will lose coverage altogether. Some say they simply… — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 10, 2025

Many other Democrats vented their anger toward the Senate and Schumer on their own social media accounts and podcasts. Rep. Ro Khanna told the “Breaking Points” podcast that other Democrats wanted Schumer out as minority leader but were afraid of donors.

“Are we gonna be beholden to the donors that have gotten us two terms of Donald Trump, or are we gonna listen to people,” Khanna asked.

.@RoKhanna, who has called for Chuck Schumer to be replaced, says the only reason other Democrats aren't calling for it is because it would "offend a lot of donors."



"Are we gonna be beholden to the donors that have gotten us two terms of Donald Trump, or are we gonna listen to… pic.twitter.com/AgDzN2MXFO — Ken Klippenstein (NSPM-7 Compliant) (@kenklippenstein) November 10, 2025

Different Schumer, same title pic.twitter.com/DP9SYDNrq7 — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) November 10, 2025

Tonight’s Senate vote on the federal government shutdown should have been a time for strength.



Instead we saw capitulation and a betrayal of working Americans.



The American people need more from their leaders. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) November 10, 2025

Sunday night eight Senators crossed the line to vote with Republicans to reopen the government after a record-breaking 40 day shutdown. They were John Fetterman, Angus King, Catherine Cortez Masto, Jacky Rosen, Dick Durbin, Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan and Tim Kaine.